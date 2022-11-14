‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Raj Tarun's Rom-Com Web Series

‘AHA Naa Pellanta’ is an upcoming Telugu web series all set to release on November 17 starring Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekar on OTT platform ZEE5. Revolving around the conflicts of marriage, ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ is a modern day romantic-comedy series constituting the nits-bits of comedy, friendship, and romance for all age groups.

The official first look of ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ was unveiled on 31 October, followed by the trailer release on 4th November, where the first official introduction of the cast was done. Raj Tarun, who earlier starred in a relationship comedy, ‘Stand Up Rahul’, is again ready to set fire on the floor with his new muse into the digital space and is considered to be ‘the boy next door’ in the Telugu film industry.

‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ promises laughs and entertainment in the trailer release, whereas Shivani Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani Rajasekhar is playing the role of his wife marking the debut of this duo together. The series also features Posani Krishna Murali, Raghu karumanchi, Getup Seenu, Bhadram, and Thagubothu in significant roles.

The trailer release of ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ showcased Raj Tarun as Seenu hailing from a middle-class family, where he’s keen to marry soon, however, his soon-to-be-wife elopes with her lover at the last minute. The entry of Shivani Rajasekhar as Maha and Seenu’s new lover comes into action, where the story would take a turn as Seenu finds his name in somebody else’s suicide note making things complicated for the duo.

The show is compared to ZEE5’s popular family drama, ‘Oka Chinna’, which is another family story revolving around the highs and lows of the protagonist’s love life. The story of ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ and the screenplay are given by Sheik Dawood G, whereas the dialogues instilled are by Kalyan Raghav. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, where he is also known for his works for ‘Login’ and ‘ABCD’.