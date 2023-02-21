Agent OTT Release Date: Know When And Where To Watch Akhil Akkineni's Spy Thriller

Akhil Akkineni has high expectations for his upcoming movie Agent. He has undergone a tremendous transformation and dedicated three years of his life to his debut action film. The movie is being directed by Surender Reddy and is in the final stages of shooting. Malayalam superstar Mammootty has a significant role in the film, which is set to release on April 28.

Now it has been reported that Sony Liv has acquired the streaming rights for Agent for an impressive price. The movie's producers have earned a substantial amount of money from the deal, and the film is expected to begin streaming on the platform in June. Sakshi Vaidya stars as the female lead in the film, which was produced by AK Entertainments.

Agent has been in production for more than two years, and the first song from the movie is set to release soon. The film's music has been composed by Hip Hop Thamiza, and the team members believe that his background score will be a significant highlight of the film. Shot primarily in Europe, Agent is an action-packed drama that features Akhil as a police officer with a mysterious past.

Talking about box office success, it is crucial for this film to succeed as its budget has reportedly exceeded the expected limit. Given that the film is being released across India, the makers are planning a thorough promotional campaign. Director Surender Reddy had previously directed Sye Raa, which grossed over 100 crores at the box office. It remains to be seen how well this film will perform and whether it will live up to the hype surrounding it.

The eagerly awaited spy thriller had originally been scheduled to release on April 28, but its release date has been postponed several times. Currently, the movie is confirmed to be released on April 28.

Apart from Telugu, the film will release in four different languages including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Watch the trailer here: