New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The evergreen actor Anil Kapoor hasn't aged even a bit since two decades and fans keep addressing this fact about him all the time. And somewhat a similar thing happened recently when the actor received his second dosage of COVID-19. The actor was

Yes, Anil took to his official social media handle to share a picture of himself receiving the second dosage of COVID-19 vaccine and wrote, "Done With The Second Dose."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram post here:

As soon as the fans and celebs came across the actor's post, they started showering him with funny comments about his age. Anil's son Harshvardhan Kapoor wrote, "How? For below 45 years of age, you can only get shot post the first of May", while his Fanney Khan director, Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra said, "You would still be under 18 and below age."

Aren't they funny? Well, wait till you read what fans have to say. One user wrote, "Vaccine for 18 plus were to star from 1st May, how come you got early??", another one commented saying, "Sir aapko toh 1st may ke baad hi lagna thaa!"

After coming across the comments, Anil Kapoor replied saying, "If they hadn't seen my date of birth on my Aadhar card, they probably would have asked me to come back after the 1st of May."

For the unversed, the government has decided that people above 18 can get vaccinated after May 1. And right now people who are above 45 are eligible for vaccine dosages.

Well, we must say Anil Kapoor's one of the coolest actors we have and he's got a great sense of humour too.

Meanwhile, the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Jan 2021 wherein the start, people above 60 were allowed to get vaccinated, and later the age was brought down to 45.

