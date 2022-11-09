Agatha: Coven Of Chaos | Sasheer Zamata To Star In WandaVision's Spin-Off

MARVEL miniseries 'WandaVision' will soon get a spin-off which will explore the story of Agatha Harkness. Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role of Agatha in 'Agatha: Coven Of Chaos'. As per the latest development, actor-comedian Sasheer Zamata has been cast to play a pivotal role in the series. The details about her characters have not been revealed yet.

According to Deadline, Zamata, whose character is being kept under wraps, will be joining series lead Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as 'WandaVision' bad gal Agatha Harkness.

Apart from Hahn, there's the male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, who is believed to be playing a villainous role, and Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia who are playing witches. Emma Caulfield Ford also is expected to reprise the role of Dottie from 'WandaVision'.

WandaVision followed the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision after the events of Avenger: Endgame. In the show, Wanda and Vision live an idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview, New Jersey, until their reality starts moving through different decades of sitcom homages and television tropes.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprised their role of Scarlett Witch and Vision respectively, meanwhile, Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Evan Peters join the star cast.

Apart from Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, a spin-off on Vision is reportedly under development.

In WandaVision, Agatha Harkness was the nosy neighbour of the couple and was also a mentor of Wanda. Later, she turned evil after seeing Scarlett as a master of magic and being jealous of her.

Moreover, Marve has announced many series and films apart from Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The list includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Echo, Loki Season 2, The Marvels, Blade, Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Phase 6 includes Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Meanwhile, Marvel's Black Panther 2 will release on November 11.

(With ANI Inputs)