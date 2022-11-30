After 'Vulgar' Remark, Israel Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Now Calls 'The Kashmir Files' A 'Brilliant Movie'

Israeli filmmaker, Nadav Lapid, has now referred to The Kashmir Files as a "brilliant movie" while making it clear that "no one can determine what is propaganda".

At the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa on Monday, he had called the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial "vulgar, propaganda", which caused a tremendous stir.

He said, "We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.

"I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life."

However, speaking to India Today on Wednesday, Lapid said, "No one can determine what is propaganda, I accept this fact, it's a brilliant movie. What I have done it's my duty to say what I see. it’s a very subjective way."

He added that the uproar in response to his remarks was a cheap attempt to stir up public sentiment and that other jury members also felt the same way, yet stayed tight-lipped.

Reacting to Nadav's comments, Vivek said, "I challenge the world's intellectuals and 'urban Naxals' as well as the great filmmaker who came from Israel if they can prove that any shot, dialogue or event of The Kashmir Files is not absolute truth, I'll stop making films. I'm not someone who will back down. Issue as many fatwas as you want, but I'll keep fighting."

Meanwhile, Naor Gilon, Israel's envoy to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, expressed regret on Twitter for Nadav's statements.

"As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologise to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship," he said.

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles, was screened at the festival last week.

Released on March 11, the film was a huge hit in India and collected Rs 330 crore at the box office. It was also lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and was declared tax-free in most of the BJP-ruled states. However, some had also slammed the film for its alleged propagandist tone.

As per reports, Singapore had banned the film assessing it to be "beyond" the city-state's film classification guidelines, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint statement with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Singaporean authorities had refused the classification of the Hindi-language film for "its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir."