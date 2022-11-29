After Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi Lambasts At Nadav Lapid For Calling 'Kashmir Files' 'Vulgar'

The controversy regarding Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's comment on the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial film 'The Kashmir Files' has been intensifying. Now, the actress and producer of the 2022 hit film, Pallavi Joshi has slammed the filmmaker for calling the film 'vulgar'. Joshi released a press statement in which she criticized Nadav, stating that the jury used the platform for his ‘political agenda’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pallavi Joshi wrote in a statement, "For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realized that it needs to tell India's story truthfully and objectively."

She further noted, mentioning her husband-director Vivek Agnihotri, "Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but, unfortunately, a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way the people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude statements of a genocide denier."

Here is the official statement by the producer of #TheKashmirFiles Ms. Pallavi Joshi. pic.twitter.com/0MoRjglEWq — #IAmBuddha Foundation (@i_ambuddha) November 29, 2022

She stated, "I would like to assure our audience and supporters that The Kashmir Files remains a people's film. I also want to thank the Israeli Ambassador H.E Naor Gilon and the Consul General Shri Kobbi Shoshani for their support." "That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," Pallavi concluded.

Recently, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also slammed Nadav over his remarks on the fim 'Kashmir Files'. "This is nothing new for me because these kinds of words have been used by terrorist organisations and urban naxals, and those supporting ‘Bharat ke tukde tukde’. But what is surprising is that on the stage of an event organised by the Government of India, this narrative by terrorists wanting to separate Kashmir from India was supported," he said in a video he himself shared on Twitter.

Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me.

Jai Hind. #TheKashmirFiles #ATrueStory pic.twitter.com/jMYyyenflc — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

The whole controversy started after Lapid termed 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda" and "vulgar," at IFFI 2022, adding that he was shocked and disturbed after watching it.

His comments read, "All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a 'propaganda, vulgar movie' inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life."