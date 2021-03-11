New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are on cloud nine ever since they have been blessed with their baby daughter, Vamika. The duo keep sharing posts about how happy they are to have the little munchkin in their life. Recently, Vamika completed her 2 months and while celebrating her birthday, Anushka shared a pic on social media. Yes, the actress posted a picture of a rainbow cake on her Insta story and wrote, "Happy 2 months to us!"

Isn't the cake looking yummy?

A few days ago Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a lovely post featuring his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. On International Women's Day the cricketer wrote, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."

Vamika was born on January 11 this year post which Anushka had shared the first glimpse of her through an Instagram post. She had written, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full... Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

