New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the makers of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer- Jug Jugg Jeeyo released the energetic song Naach Punjaabban, everyone including fans and people from the media fraternity seems to groove to it. The song slowly became a trend, and fans and celebrities are taking part in it by doing the hook step of the song. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal shared a video where he can be seen doing the signature step of the song, and now this time it is Janhvi Kapoor who joined the list to groove to the beats.

Later the video also showed the actress asking her fellow customers to join them in the video. Janhvi wore beige color track pants with a top of the same colour and paired it with an overcoat.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Supermarket mein #Bawaal only because u dared me to @varundvn ab bolo #JugJugJeeyo #nachpunjaban,"

As soon as the video went online, Sanjay Kapoor was quick to drop a hilarious comment. “Are you promoting Bawaal or JJJ"

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Fans also spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. For the unversed, Jahnvi will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. This will be the first time when Janhvi and Varun will be sharing the screen space.

Also, media reports claim that the shooting of the film will take place in four European countries including Paris. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. On the other hand, talking about Varun Dhawan, the actor is busy promoting his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and will also feature Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen