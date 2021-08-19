New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhojpuri film Industry has been widely loved by people not just because of their entertaining movies but also for its young and talented actresses. However, there have been several occasions when Bhojpuri actresses were in the limelight because of their controversial videos.



A few days back, Trisha Kar Madhu's MMS had gone viral on social media in which she cold be seen with a person in a compromising position. However, Trisha had rejected the claims made against her and had expressed her anger over the incident.



Now days after that incident, Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit's MMS had gone viral on social media that had landed her in trouble. However, the actress had claimed that the woman seen in the video is someone else and alleged that someone is trying to degrade her image in the industry due to some personal grudges.



Media reports suggest that the actress had also filed a case and the police are currently investigating the matter. Reports suggest that the MMS link, which has been widely shared on social media, is being removed by the police.



Priyanka is an active social media user with a following of over half a million. The actress keeps on posting different pictures regularly. While talking about the work front of Priyanka Pandit, the actress made her debut with a film titled Jeena Teri Gali Mein in 2013 alongside Pradeep Pandey.



Priyanka gained gradual fame in the industry as she starred in famous Bhojpuri movies with big movie stars of the industry. The actress has reportedly done over 50 movies so far and has also worked in Gujarati films.



Meanwhile, she has also gained a huge fan following over Instagram as few lipsynching reels have crossed the viewer mark of more than four lakh,

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen