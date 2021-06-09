The film is being present by Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia and Aanand L. Rai and is being co-produced by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar is on a roll! Yes, the actor has been announcing and working on films back to back. After Prithviraj and Ram Setu, Khiladi Kumar has yet another gift for his fans which is 'Rakshabandhan. Yes, the Laxmmi actor has recently announced his film with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Akshay took to his official social media handle to share the news with fans. He uploaded the picture with Bhumi, Rakshabandhan's director Aanand L Rai were the trio are seen sharing a laugh together. The actor captioned his post saying,

"When you are happy, it shows... And indeed we are…to have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan"

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Instagram post here:

Both Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in 2017's release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Durgamati where Akshay was the co-producer.

Talking about Rakshabandhan, the film has been written by National Award-winning writer Himanshu Sharma who also worked for popular films like 'Zero, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu and more.

The film is being present by Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia and Aanand L. Rai and is being co-produced by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

Apart from, Rakshabandhan, Akshay has quite a few films in his kitty including Ram Setu, Privthvi Raj, Atrangi Re opposite Sara Ali Khan, Bell Bottom and more.

Meanwhile, talking about Bhumi Pednekar work front, she was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgamati, both of which were OTT releases and premiered last year.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal