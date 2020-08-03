New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

After testing negative of covid-19, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has returned home from the Nanavati hospital on Sunday. Big B never misses a chance to update his fans about his day-to-day life. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on social media on Monday, explaining the importance of Raksha Bandhan. Big B shared some photos of grandchildren Agastya-Aradhya celebrating Rakhi. Also, he posted throwback childhood pictures of children Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Along with the photos, the 77-year-old actor shared a heartfelt note expressing the importance, significance and meaning of the festival.

“Happy Raksha Bandhan .. tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side,” Bachchan tweeted.

“Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever,” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan felt sad for son Abhishek Bachchan and misses his appearance at home during the festival as he is still undergoing treatment. Amitabh wrote, “Abhishek would be missed at home during the festival of Rakshabandhan on Monday. It has been heartening to be back from the hospital after the 'mukti' (freedom) from the Coronavirus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been hospitalized due to coronavirus infection a few weeks ago. Veteran actor Amitabh has discharged from the hospital on Sunday. Amitabh Bachchan shared the information on twitter. He wrote, “This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel