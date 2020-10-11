Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut, will soon start shooting in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, who is one of the finest actresses from the 90s, will soon start shooting for her digital debut in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. After Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen's phenomenal comeback, the fans are waiting to watch Dulhe Raja fame actress on the OTT platform.

The 45-year-old actor said the cast and crew of the series travelled to the hill state and the makers are holding all necessary precautions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"I am looking forward to resume shooting. It is very important for all us to take all kinds of safety precautions. We have travelled by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines," news agency PTI quoted Raveena Tandon as saying.

Tandon, who is particular about hygiene, said that the team is following the COVID-19 guidelines and adhere to strict norms in the view of the pandemic.

"Personally, I am very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID times and me and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms," Tandon added.

Raveena who is popularly known for her films like Mohra , Dulhe Raja , Shool, Andaz Apna Apna , Laadla, Aks, 'Daman', 'Satta' and 'Maatr' will be playing a pivotal part in the much-awaited "KGF: Chapter 2. The lead actor of the film, Yash revealed that Raveena is also joining the KJF cast. However, the actress did not reveal anything about her character in her first-ever digital debut.

Raveena Tandon was last seen as a judge on a television dance reality show 'Nach Baliye Season 9'. Her drool-worthy style and exuberant dressing sense in the show grabbed the maximum attention of the audience. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for her first-ever web series.

Posted By: Srishti Goel