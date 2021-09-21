Shilpa Shetty took to her official social media handle to share the first promo of India's Got Talent. The actress is currently judging a dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Scroll down to read further.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a roll, and is grabbing work offers one after the other. Yes, the actress who is currently judging Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be seen as a judge once again in another reality show, India's Got Talent. Yes, Shilpa is going to feature in the show's new season which promotes different types of talent from the country.

She took to her official social media handle to make the announcement of the show's arrival herself. Shilpa shared a promo of India's Got Talent on her Instagram account with a caption saying, "Desh ek, talent anek! India’s got tons of talent and it’s time to meet them, BREAKING NEWS only on #IndiasGotTalent Auditions jald hi shuru honge! Main bahut excited hoon aap sab se milne ke liye, ek naye show ke saath #IGT ke manch par."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post here:

Talking about the show, Shilpa said, "India's Got Talent' is a show that I have closely followed over the years. So naturally, I am thrilled to join the judge's panel of the show." She further added, "This is the first time that I will be judging a reality show that is based on not just dance, but a diverse range of skills. India is a country brimming with talent and I am happy to be one of the drivers of shining the limelight on deserving performers."

Shilpa Shetty has been seen as a judge on various dance-based reality shows like 'Super Dancer', 'Nach Baliye', 'Zara Nachke Dikha' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actress has been in news since a few months after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing adult films. The businessman was recently granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 and he walked out of jail on Tuesday.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal