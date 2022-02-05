New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nora Fatehi created a heavy buzz on social media platforms on Friday after her Instagram account suddenly disappeared. Soon after her fans went berserk, and in wake to find the reason behind her disappearance from Instagram, several speculations started doing rounds. However, now her fans can sigh in relief as Street Dancer 3D actress is back and shared a note revealing the reason behind her absence from the gram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora wrote, "Sorry guys there was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since the morning! thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out quickly!"

Currently, Nora is enjoying her holidays in Dubai, and her last post is from the same trip wherein she visited an animal reserve. The actress was having the time of her life around the white tigers, feeding them and playing around. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "This was scary.. thanks to Masood and his entire team for giving me this opportunity to interact with these beautiful animals who have been rescued from circuses and mistreatment. Your whole team is doing a great job at rehabilitating them.. This was a surreal experience for me and I’ll remember it forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

One of the most fabulous dancers in B-town, Nora enjoys 37.6 million followers on Instagram and introduces herself as an "Actress, Performer, Singer/Self-taught dancer, Producer," in the bio. The actress is one of the avid social media users and keeps her followers on their toes by dropping scintillating pics and videos.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video, 'Dance Meri Rani'. In the music video, she showed her sexy dance moves, donning a blonde curly hair look.

