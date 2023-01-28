After Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur Bags A Lead Role In Big Kollywood Movie: Report

After impressing the Telugu audience with her latest venture Sita Ramam, actress Mrunal Thakur has bagged a big Kollywood project.

The Telugu film industry welcomed Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur with Sita Ramam. The movie was a huge hit and helped Mrunal's career in the South gain a lot of attention.

Reports are rife that Mrunal Thakur will play the lead actress in the Suriya42 film. Given that the movie is a high-budget Kollywood period drama directed by Sirutai Siva, this would undoubtedly mark a turning point in her career. The movie will be produced using 3D technology and released globally in 10 different languages.

According to Track Tollywood, the team received a terrific deal when the Hindi satellite, theatre, and digital rights to the movie were sold for 100 Crores. According to the insiders, there is a significant demand for this movie's rights in other languages as well.

Rumours are also rife that Mrunal would soon receive other proposals from South Asian directors. If the appropriate offers come her way, she reportedly aims to sign a few Telugu superstars. Additionally confirmed was Mrunal's participation in Nani's 30th movie.