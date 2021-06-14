Sara Ali Khan took to her official social media handle to share a throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with it, she captioned it saying, "Still can’t believe you’re gone." Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, and on his first death anniversary, celebrities from all over have posted something or the other in the actor's remembrance. Recently, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared a long post for him on her Instagram handle along with his throwback picture. And now his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan has shared an old click with Sushant.

Sara took to her social media account to upload a pic where the duo can be seen posing for the cameras while standing in a swimming pool. The actress captioned her post saying, "Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda"

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan dated for a while amidst Kedarnath's shooting which was her debut film. However, the duo parted ways later on. This was confirmed by Sara herself when she was called for questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during the drug probe post Sushant's demise.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year on June 14 after committing suicide in his Mumbai residence in Bandra. His death gathered a lot of attention from fans and media in the country and even across the globe. The late actor's death case is now being handled by three government bodies: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal