After Refuting Divorce Rumours, Mohit Raina Wishes Wife Aditi On 1st Wedding Anniversary; 'Cheers to two imperfect pieces'

TV star Mohit Raina who gained immense fame after portraying Lord Shiva in a hit series Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, dominated headlines after reports claimed that everything is not well between him and his wife Aditi Sharma. But, putting an end to all the rumours, Mohit headed to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for Aditi as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary together on hills.

Posting a picture of them together, the actor wrote in the caption, "Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together. Happy 1 my," adding a heart emoticon. The pic saw the duo decked up in their winter clothes as they pose for a picture in all smiles.

While Mohit looked uber-cool in an oversized jacket and black trousers, Aditi sported a blue cardigan and black denim whcich she paired with brown boots and a similar-coloured cap.

Not only their fans, but many celebs took to the comments section to wish their favourite couple on their special day. Actress Dia Mirza commented, "Happy Anniversary," Kashmira Pardeshi also wrote, "Happy anniversary you two." A netizen wrote in the comments section, "Happy Wedding Anniversary Both of you, while another one commented, "May Bholenath bless both of you with a happier and more prosperous life."

It was in 2022 when Mohit Raina headed to his Instagram space and announced his wedding with Aditi Sharma. He shared a couple of glimpses from his wedding which took place in Rajasthan.

Sharing the pics, the Mumbai Diaries 26/11 actor wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

The Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev actor recently schooled a web portal for spreading fake news of his divorce. "I wish you had checked with me before spreading baseless news. My wedding pictures are intact and All is well." In the post, he revealed that he is celebrating his first anniversary with his wife in Himachal Pradesh. "I am in Himachal Pradesh celebrating first wedding anniversary. You have unnecessarily created havoc. Please be responsible. Thank you," he wrote on his IG Stories.