Alia Bhatt took to social media to talk about testing negative for COVID-19. She shared a story on her Instagram handle where she shared a little note. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wrath of COVID-19 doesn't seem to end anytime soon. And since the cases of the virus are increasing in Mumbai, many Bollywood celebs are getting tested for COVID. Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Ranbir Kapoor were also diagnosed with coronavirus. Amidst that, Ranbir's girlfriend actress Alia Bhatt also underwent the test but fortunately didn't contract the virus, she shared an Instagram story informing fans about the same.

In her note Alia said, "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!"

As per reports, Ranbir was planning a birthday bash for Alia who is going to turn 28 on March 15. But due to COVID the birthday celebrations have been postponed.

Meanwhile, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor's upcoming film Jug Jug Jiyo's cast was tested positive with COVID, but luckily she did not. However, she shared a story of her servants' behaviour regarding the same when she was under self-quarantine. As per Hindustan Times, she said, "At home, my staff would leave my tray of food outside. I was on the floor below, while they were upstairs. My staff was outstanding! They told me they’d rather get Covid than leave me alone. They never took off their masks. In the morning, I would let fresh air come in. Although they were around four or five people, none got infected."

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together onscreen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and is expected to release by the end of 2021.

On the other hand, Alia has also been in news due to the controversy surrounding her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial came under the radar of some Kamathipura residents who have said to protest against the film. The whole incident is happening due to the fact that some people from Mumbai's red-light area are upset over the portrayal of the lead character Gangubai in the film, who was once the Madam of Kamathupura.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal