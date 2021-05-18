Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who welcomed their second child in February shifted from Fortune Heights to a new home in Bandra. Take a look at the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: We recently informed you that how Cyclone Tauktae created a havoc in Mumbai as it struck the city on May 17. Not just the areas of common people have been affected but the places of many Bollywood celebrities have come under the radar of the storm.

Recently, a video was doing rounds on social media featuring the outdoors of Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction house in Bandra which was struck by the cyclone and a tree fell right outside the gate blocking the route. And now we have come across yet another similar video from outside Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor's apartment building.

Yes, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who welcomed their second child in February shifted from Fortune Heights to a new home in Bandra. In the video, it can be seen that a tree was uprooted and fell on the street, blocking the way.

Apart from them, veteran actor Jeetendra, daughter Ekta Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan faced almost similar problems outside their houses and offices. In his blog Big B wrote, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it."

