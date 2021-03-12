After Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee tested COVID-19 positive. The actor is on medication and recovering well. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Despatch director Kanu Behl, now actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested COVID-19 positive. His publicist in a statement confirmed the news, "Manoj Bajpayee has tested covid positive after his director (was) infected with it. The actor is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery."

Ronnie Screwvala's film has come to a halt after his film's director and lead actor tested coronavirus positive. As per reports, the shooting will resume after a month.

As soon as this news broke out, Manoj's fans took to their social media handle and dropped post for his speedy recovery. Check out below:

Take care #ManojBajpayee Sir. We all pray for your speedy recovery. Get well SUPER SOON!❤️❤️❤️ Love You💖@BajpayeeManoj — Arnav Nelwal (@ArnavNelwal) March 12, 2021

Get well soon dear #manojbajpayee

My favourite — iliyana alom 💕 (@ehanalom) March 12, 2021

Ab Manoj #ManojBajpayee encounter karegaa COVID-19 ko

👍 — DesiBhai (@EkDesiBhai) March 12, 2021

Once again, the deadly virus has gripped B-town in its clutches. After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kanu Behl, this is the fourth case of a celeb contracting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was busy shooting for his upcoming OTT film Despatch, an investigative thriller. The film unfolds the hidden secrets in the world of crime journalism. Talking about the film, Manoj, in a statement said, “As an actor, I want to be part of stories that I want to tell and that deserve to be told. Despatch is one such film. With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe and I’m confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times. I am looking forward to collaborating with Kanu Behl who is well versed with the changing times and has total control on his craft of storytelling.”

He will be next seen essaying the role of a police officer named ACP Avinash in the film, Silence... Can You Hear It. Apart from Manoj, the film also stars Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Garima Yagnik, Arjun Mathur, Barkha Singh and Amit Thakkar, among others. The film is all set to premiere on March 26, 2021, on Zee 5.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv