Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra took to his official social media handle to share a post with his mom. Scroll down to see pics and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty's family is swimming in the pool of controversies after her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the p*rnography case. Not long ago the actress broke her silence on the trolling and hatred that she has been going through on social media. And now the first time after Raj's arrest, Shilpa's son has shared a post on his Instagram handle.

Yes, the actress' son has uploaded a series of pictures where he can be seen posing and cuddling with his mother. But he did not add any caption to his post.

Take a look at Viaan Raj Kundra's post here:

As soon as the kid dropped the pics, fans and Shilpa's colleagues started sharing their reactions on the same. The actress's co-star from Hungama 2, Meezaan dropped a heart emoji, while actor Tiger Shroff hearted it.

A lot of netizens came in support of the family and commented saying, "More Power to all of you. Sending you all the good vibes and positivity. #thistooshallpass", while another one said, "Ye Vakt bhi Guzar jayega.."

Apart from these pics, Viaan even shared Shilpa’s post on his Insta story. Recently, Shilpa took to her social media handle and wrote, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.”

She further added, “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

For the unversed, Raj Kundra is in judicial custody for producing and selling p*rnographic content.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal