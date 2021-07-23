Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her official social media handle to promote her comeback film 'Hungama 2'. Shares post with the release timing of the film. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After her husband businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in p*rn case, actress Shilpa Shetty has maintained silence. However, amidst all that is happening in her personal life, she doesn't want it to impact her professional life. Therefore, the actress urged her fans to watch her comeback film 'Hungama 2' and even shared the release time of the film.

Yes, the actress took to her official social media handle to share the poster of the film and along with that wrote a long note saying that the film should not suffer. Shilpa captioned it saying, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga,“The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.”... Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you🙏😇 With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra 🙏🏻🧿"

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post here:

Hungama 2 has released on July 23 on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from Shilpa the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranita Subhash and more.

Meanwhile, talking about her personal life, she and her husband are swimming in the pool of troubles as the Raj has been sent to custody till July 27 in the p*rnographic case. For the unversed, he was arrested on July 19 and was ordered to be behind bars till July 23 which now has been extended for 4 more days.

As per the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Kundra is the 'key conspirator' of the racket and they even have enough evidence to support it.

Shilpa and Raj have two kids: a son named Viaan and a daughter named Samisha.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal