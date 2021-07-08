Alia Bhatt has signed a contract with one of the leading talent agencies in the west, WME. It is said to be one of the longest-running talent agencies, which manages events, media, sports and fashion.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the talented actresses in Indian cinema, and now she is planning to expand her sphere internationally. Yes, you read that right, Gully Boy actress has signed a contract with one of the leading talent agencies, WME and is hoping to get some opportunity in Hollywood, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

The William Morris Agency is said to be one of the longest-running talent agencies, which manages events, media, sports and fashion. The talent agency also signed actress Freida Pinto, who is one of the great actresses in the international entertainment industry.

If this report is true then, Alia will be joining Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who have essayed quite prominent roles in the west.

Alia has given some really amazing films to Bollywood, such as Gully Boy, Udta Punjab, Kalank and Raazi, to name a few. Also, so far, she has bagged four Filmfare Awards, one of the prestigious awards for entertainment artists.

Not just this, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer, Alia proved that she can ace any role. The actress will be in a never seen before avatar, i.e, a bold, strong, vicious and wise woman who is the queen of a brothel. Whereas on the other hand, in SS Rajamouli's RRR she will be seen essaying the role of Ram Charan's lady love named Sita, who has a strong role in shaping Ram's character in the film.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in a sci-fi superhero film Brahmastra, co-starring beau Ranbir Kapoor. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is under making since 2018. The first part of the trilogy was supposed to release in 2020, however, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the makers have pushed the release date.

