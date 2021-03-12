Last week, Oprah Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the tell-all interview, and with that, they sent shockwaves across the world as the duke and duchess of Sussex made some shocking revelation about the British royal family.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the scandalous interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused a stir on social media, TV-show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview another global celebrity, and you guessed it right, it is Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The discovery+ released the thirty-second long promotional video on its YouTube channel. In the promo video, Oprah Winfrey was heard saying, "I just love being able to have thought-provoking, heart-expanding talks with people who inspire us all, to think about the deeper meaning of life, and that's why I am thrilled to announce Super Soul, as a brand new home on Discovery Plus- an exciting new season of interviews."

In the video, the camera then moves and it shows Priyanka sitting on the couch in a blue one-shoulder jumpsuit. In the clip, it is seen that Oprah asks Priyanka, "You and Nick hope to have a family one day?"

Where can you watch Oprah Winfrey interviewing Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

You can watch the Super Soul show in which Oprah Winfrey will interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas on discovery+. This show will be hosted by Oprah and will be produced by OWN.

When will the interview air?

The interview will air on March 20.

The Super Soul series will also include conversations between Oprah Winfrey and thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities, and authors like with prominent Industry luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma