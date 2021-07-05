Shanaya Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share her Instagram video where she is performing kathak on Lata Mangeshkar's song. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Newbie Shanaya Kapoor is all set to burst on the silver screen with Karan Johar's Dharma Production soon. Therefore, the budding actress is leaving no stone unturned to impress everyone and is brushing up on her skills, be it acting or dancing.

Yes, as per reports, the starkid is undergoing acting workshop before making her big debut. Meanwhile, talking about her dance, we often come across her videos of belly dance, Bollywood style steps and kathak practice.

Recently, Shanaya took to her Instagram handle to post a video where she is seen dancing kathak on ace singer Lata Mangeshkar's old song, 'Thare Rahiyo' from the film 'Pakeezah'. In the clip, the budding actress is seen wearing a yellow salwar kameez and practicing kathak with her teacher. She captioned her video saying, "Practice session with the most patient & amazing teacher @charvi.b #happywhenidance."

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's kathak video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

As soon as she dropped the video, her fans, followers and friends started pouring in their wishes and love. Her friend Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, 'Ooo', family friend and actress Ananya Panday's mother Bhavna Panday shared a heart emoji.

Shanaya is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pics and videos with her fans. Recently, the starkid shared a few clicks with her girl gang including Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. She captioned her post saying, "my kinda crazy 😜❤️"

Check out Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram post with her BFFs here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor belongs to a prominent film family of Kapoors. She is actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor are her first cousins.

So guys, what are your thoughts on Shanaya's rehearsal video? Are you excited for her Bollywood debut?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal