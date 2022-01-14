New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and gorgeous actors in the industry. The actress leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Nia has appeared in some of the super hit TV and web shows as well as in a bunch of music videos too. The actress is an active social media user and often posts videos and photos. Recently she uploaded a video, and it is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Nia can be seen trying out hula-hooping.

On Friday, Nia took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she is trying out hula-hoop on the song Makeba. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a crop top with a pair of white shorts and a cap. Sharing the video, she wrote, “MAKEBAMissed Hoola Hoopinggg…"

The video has so far garnered above 41 thousand likes and more than three hundred comments. Fans have spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the actress posted another video where she can be seen attempting pole dance. In the video, an instructor can also be heard guiding her as she tries to move upward. Sharing the video, she captioned it as, "Never felt my bones cracking. The very good part is motivating.”

The video has been viewed over 6 lakh times and has above 500 comments.

Apart from Nia, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a bunch of pictures earlier where she can be seen attempting pole dancing gracefully.

The dancing skill is definitely not easy to master and requires thorough practice.

