After 'Pathaan's Success, Author Paulo Coelho Gives A Shoutout To Shah Rukh Khan, Asks People In West To Watch 'My Name Is Khan'

Amid 'Pathaan's success, author Paulo Coelho headed to Twitter and gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan.

By Swati Singh
Thu, 02 Feb 2023 07:16 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's latest released movie Pathaan has been garnering praise from all over the world. The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, has been enjoying a successful run at the box office since Day 1 of its release. The movie is all set to touch Rs 700 crore mark worldwide.

On January 30, the King Khan was seen greeting a sea of fans from his residence, Mannat. Now, sharing the video posted by SRK, celebrated author Paulo Coelho took to his Twitter handle and gave a shoutout to the former as he called him a 'legend'. He further recommended the people in West to watch his movie 'My Name Is Khan'.

He tweeted, "King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”)."

Netizens dropped heartfelt reactions to the post, as evident from the micro-blogging site. Take a look:

Another fan tweeted, "Sir your this tweet has made SRK and his new release PATHAN very special. I am big fan of your story telling," while another one also wrote, "I have seen almost everything now... You too are a legend, sir. I thought fiction isn't for me but "The alchemist" got me amazed. Never looked back ever since."

Sir your this tweet has made SRK and his new release PATHAN very special. I am big fan of your story telling .🙏🙏🙏

— Dr Navedul Haque (@DrNavedul) February 2, 2023

 Pathaan stars Deepika Pdukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

