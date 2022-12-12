After Mecca, Shah Rukh Khan Spotted At Vaishno Devi, Videos Go Viral: Report

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly-anticipated film Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The actor recently visited Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, and now a few days after that, he visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu.

Some videos of Shah Rukh's visit have been surfacing on social media which saw a person coming out of the car in a black-coloured hood. The clip also featured one of the security personnel asking the photographer not to take any pictures. Later, he was also seen stopping the photographer where King Khan was seen stepping out of his vehicle.

Megastar #ShahRukhKhan at Vaishno Devi's temple Visited Today.. first Mecca and now here..He is truly the most secular person in India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BBjg22FSyj — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) December 12, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the face of the B-town actor is yet not visible, but netizens believe that the guy spotted at the shrine of Vaishno Devi was him.

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand will hit the theatres on January 25, 223. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone.

The film's first song Besharam Rang is finally out. The fresh dance number features Deepika Padukone in sizzling hot bikinis, while Shah Rukh Khan is seen matching steps with her.