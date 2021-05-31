In Aanand L Rai’s yet to be titled project, Kartik has been reportedly replaced by Ayushmann Khuranna as the film’s lead which is based on a gangster plotline.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After exiting from Karan Johar-produced ‘Dostana 2’ followed by Shah Rukh Khan-produced Freddie, Hindi film industry’s ‘Punchnama’ boy Kartik Aaryan is said to have lost out on a project led by ace director Aanand L Rai.

In Aanand L Rai's yet to be titled project, Kartik has been reportedly replaced by Ayushmann Khuranna as the film's lead which is based on a gangster plotline.

“Kartik was in advanced level talks with Aanand and had read the script and heard the narration too. But before he could sign on the dotted line, the things fell apart,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

The buzz around Kartik working on Aanand L. Rai’s next started building after the actor was spotted outside ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ director’s office in Mumbai in February this year.

The filmmaker, however, denied having formalised the things with Kartik Aaryan in the first place.

“As a production house, we work on several scripts and pitch it to actors — that’s the process. Actors keep meeting you, you keep telling them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending upon the subject, you decide if you should approach them. But that doesn’t mean you have signed them,” Aanand was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Further elaborating, Aanand, however, fell short of saying that Kartik Aaryan has been replaced by Ayushmann Khuranna. “I have a story, which we would soon make with Ayushmann,” Aanand told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Kartik had walked out of Collin D’Cunha’s ‘Dostana 2’ over “creative differences” a couple of weeks into the shooting. Following this, the actor reportedly also returned Rs 2 Crore signing amount for Shah Rukh Khan-produced Freddie which was supposed to mark his pairing with actress Katrina Kaif.

Kartik will be next seen in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, which will stream on Netflix in the coming months.

