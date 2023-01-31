  • News
After KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt To Make His Tamil Debut Alongside Vijay Thalapathy In 'Thalapathy 67'; Deets Inside

Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his Tamil debut alongside Thalapathy Vijay in tentatively titled movie Thalapathy 67.

By Swati Singh
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 07:04 PM IST
B-town star Sanjay Dutt is all set to share the screen space with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming venture, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The movie will be directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj which marks his reunion with Vijay after the 2021 hit film Master.

Production banner 7 Screen Studio shared the news on Twitter and announced Dutt's casting in the upcoming Tamil movie. Sharing the announcement, the production house tweeted, "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67." Take a look:

According to NDTV, Sanjay Dutt said in a statement, "When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment I had to be part of the film and I am thrilled to start this journey."

Sanjay Dutt made his debut in the Kannada film industry with last year's KGF Chapter 2. Production on the project began earlier this month. The Thalapathy 67 is being co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and S. S. Lalit Kumar.

The movie's plot contents have been kept a secret. The movie may, however, be a part of Kanagaraj's "Lokesh Cinematic Universe," which also contains the Karthi-starring Kaithi and Vikram, which stars seasoned actor Kamal Haasan.

