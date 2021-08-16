Sara Ali Khan took to her official social media handle to share the picture with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and baby brother Jeh Ali Khan. Scroll down to take a look at her post.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan has turned 51 today (August 16) and is currently vacationing in Maldives with wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Earlier, Kareena wished her hubby by sharing a glimpse of their vacation featuring her and the rest of the family members.

And now, Saif's daughter Sara took to her social media handle to wish her daddy dearest. Yes, the actress posted a picture posing with Kareena, Saif and newborn baby brother Jeh. In the photo, Kareena can be seen holding Jeh while Sara is playing with him.

Sharing the post, Sara captioned: "Happiest Birthday Abba Thank you for being my superhero my smartest friend the best conversationalist the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems Love you."

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with ex-wife actress Amrita Singh. Post-divorce, he married actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012 and had two sons with her named Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sara was recently seen in Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 and 'Mission Frontline' which is based on Veerangana Force, India's first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state. Veerangana Force was launched in November 2012, after a year's training in Tamil Nadu.

The actress will next be featuring in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, opposite Akshay Kumar and South actor Dhanush. The film has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal