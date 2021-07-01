Karisma Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share the video celebrating her 30 years of acting career in Bollywood. Scroll down to take a look.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Recently, Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 21 years in Bollywood when she shared a throwback video featuring a few glimpses of her film Refugee. And now, her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post a flashback video of completing 30 years in Bollywood.

Yes, the clip featured glances of her different roles which she essayed throughout her career so far. Karisma captioned her video saying, "Replaying the memories with a dose of the 90's #thirtyyearsofgratitude #90sjam."

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Now didn't this video give you a high dose of nostalgia? The clip featured scenes and songs from Karisma's hit films like 'Biwi No. 1', 'Hero No 1', 'Coolie No 1', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Zubeidaa', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Andaz Apna Apna' and more.

Minutes after her Instagram post, comments started pouring in from her industry friends and fans. Actress Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor wrote "Fashion icon", while Karisma's close friends Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor commented with heart emojis.

On the other hand, the actress's fans went crazy and flooded her Instagram page with comments like "You were just fabulous. Loved watching all your movies. U should come back again."

"Such a phenomenal actress! Miss you on the silver screen," wrote a fan.

For the unversed, Karisma debuted in the film industry with her film 'Prem Qaidi' which was released on June 21, 1991. The film was directed by K. Murali Mohan Rao and co-starred Harish.

Meanwhile, recently, the actress was last seen on screen in her debut wen series "Mentalhood", which was released last year in 2020.

What are your thoughts about the flashback video celebrating Karisma Kapoor's film career? Do let us know.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal