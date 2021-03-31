Dharmendra announced the news of his grandson making a debut soon. He took to his official social media account and shared a picture of the starkid. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to burst into the silver screen. Yes, recently, veteran actor and Rajveer's grandfather, Dharmendra announced the news of his grandson making a debut soon. He took to his official social media account and shared a picture of the starkid.

In the caption, Dharmendra wrote, "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless."

Rajveer will be starring in a Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions film. According to the makers, the unnamed film will be a coming-of-age love story. Making an announcement about the same the production house's official social media account too shared Rajveer Deol's photo. Along with the pic, the caption said, "Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead."

Meanwhile, talking about Rajveer's elder brother Karan Deol, he made his Bollywood debut with his father Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. Although the film could not do much at the box office but Karan started receiving other movies' offers. The actor will next be seen in Apne 2 which is a sequel of 2007's 'Apne' that starred Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kirron Kher and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal