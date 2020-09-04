Suman’s statement has come at a time when the drug-cartel angle has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, prompting the Narcotics Bureau to carry out a crackdown on the drugs nexus in Mumbai.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after actor Kangana Ranaut said that 99 per cent of the film industry has been exposed to drugs, her ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman claimed he personally witnessed drug use by few actors at high-profile Bollywood parties during his initial days in the industry.

In an exclusive interview to the Times of India, Suman, who had previously spoken about the abuse of drugs in Bollywood, said he resolved to not to attend these parties after witnessing it first hand. He added that not everyone in the industry does drugs and its use is not exclusive to the film industry alone.

“I have said as much as I could about the drug racket in the Indian film industry. I think drugs happen everywhere, I don’t know why only the Indian film industry is being targeted. Drugs are wrong. Nobody should be doing drugs,” Suman said.

“As far as my experience is concerned, during my initial days in the industry, I went to a couple of big-high profile parties where I saw a few actors doing drugs. It would be wrong of me to say that everyone does drugs, because that is not the case. There are few people in the high profile parties who do them and it is really unfortunate. I decided not to be a part of those gatherings, forget doing drugs,” he added.

In an interview to Republic TV, Kangana had talked about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus and claimed that 99 per cent of people in the industry are drug users.

