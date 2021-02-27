Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on July 30, 2021. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi, who will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the film.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi that created a massive stir on social media, after the release of its teaser has now come up with a big announcement. It is now confirmed that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has joined the cast of the much-anticipated film.

The Tanhajee actor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen space for the first time, and Ajay will be seen playing a significant role in the film. It is reported that the shoot will begin from today.

Well, many people are unaware that Ajay Devgn and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 22 years for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

It was about two decades ago, in the year 1999, Ajay Devgn was roped in for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. The film also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles.

Talking about the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the teaser of Alia Bhatt starrer film was released on February 24, on the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday. As soon as the teaser was out, netizens were all praises for Alia's spellbound acting. One of the users also said, "wow she truly nailed this strong role." The powerful teaser has so far garnered 2.1 crore views in just two days of its release.

For the unknown, the film is based on S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film revolves around the story of Gangubai Kothewali, who was sold by his lover in the prostitution business at a very young age. And, how she turned the card in her favour by embracing the powerful matriarch role. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi, who will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the film. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma