New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Not long ago Hrithik Roshan shared a long post for Aryan Khan, giving him a piece of advice. And now, minutes after that, Kangana Ranaut has uploaded an Instagram story where she is criticising all the 'Mafia Pappu' who are supporting Aryan Khan.

Taking to her social media, the Thalaivii actress wrote, "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence.... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions.... Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong."

For the unversed, hrithik, in his post, spoke about Aryan saying, “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough."

This is not the first time Kangana is speaking anything about the drug case in Bollywood, earlier also the actress has been quite vocal about this thing in media in 2020 post Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal