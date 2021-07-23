Meanwhile, Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) claimed on Friday that Kundra bribed Mumbai Police officials up to Rs 25 Lakh to evade his arrest.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress and TV presenter Gehana Vasisth, who has been talking out in the wake of Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography scandal, has made yet another explosive claim. According to former 'Miss Asia Bikini', Raj Kundra was planning to launch another app named Bollyfame and had cast sister-in-law Shamita Shetty for a role in it.

Gehana herself is out on the bail in the same case that led to Raj Kundra’s arrest.

“Just a few days before his arrest, I went to his office. There, I got to know that he is planning to launch an app called Bollyfame. He was planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films for the app. There was no plan of involving 'bold scenes' in these films,” Gehana was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times.

Gehana added that she and Raj discussed the scripts for the app.

“Then we thought about casting Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another. I was supposed to direct these films and was thinking about it just a few days before his arrest,” Gehana added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) claimed on Friday that Kundra bribed Mumbai Police officials up to Rs 25 Lakh to evade his arrest. The ACB reportedly found four such emails corroborating the bribe and the transaction made.

Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, along with 11 others, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in producing pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications in and beyond India.

A case was registered against Kundra and others after model Sagarika Shona Suman opposed the pornographic production and filed a Police complaint.

Raj Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe will remain in police custody till July 27.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma