After ‘Hera Pheri 3’, Firoz Nadiadwala to make ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’, ‘Welcome 3’ without Akshay Kumar

After Hera Pheri 3, it came as a huge disappointment to fans when they got to know that Akshay Kumar will not be a part of Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 either.

Reportedly, producer Firoz Nadiadwala wants to make these films without Akshay Kumar. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, "Akshay Kumar was hurt over not being able to be a part of Hera Pheri's next instalment since the franchise holds a special place in his career.

"However, Firoz Nadiadwala was just being practical. Akshay refused to lower his price. This can't be a one-way street; it's not fair that only Akshay makes money while the producer incurs losses. And post-pandemic, one has no choice but to lower his/her remuneration."

Reportedly, Firoz Nadiadwala had tried his best to convince Akshay to lower his alleged price of Rs 90 crore, but the actor refused to budge.

The Bollywood Hungama report added, "Firoz tried explaining this to Akshay but he didn't relent. With no other choice, Firoz Nadiadwala got Kartik Aaryan on board for Hera Pheri 3. This is when Akshay Kumar realised that Firoz actually meant business.

"After Akshay Kumar publicly claimed that he's exiting Hera Pheri 3 because of problems in the script, Firoz was disappointed and hurt. He has now decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay. The priority, however, would be on Hera Pheri 3 right now."

At the recently held Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar broke his silence about backing out of the cult franchise. He said, "Hera Pheri has been a part of me. A lot of people have memories and even I have good memories of it. But I feel sad that we haven't made the third part for so many years. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the screenplay and the script. I was not happy with it."

"I have to do what people want to see. So, I backed out. For me, Hera Pheri is a part of life, my journey in a huge way. I'm equally sad about it and that I'm not able to do the third part. But I'm not happy with the way things have shaped up creatively."

The Samrat Prithviraj star was last seen in Ram Setu opposite Jacqueline Fernandes and Nusrratt Bharuccha. He will next appear in Capsule Gill as Jaswant Singh Gill, who is known for carrying out India's and world's first coal mine rescue operation successfully in 1989.