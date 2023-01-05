After 'Hera Pheri 3', Akshay Kumar Backs Out Of Aanand L Rai's 'Gorkha': Report

In October 2021, Akshay Kumar had announced his next movie Gorkha, a biopic inspired by the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a renowned commander of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). Nonetheless, as per a recent report, it seems the actor has now opted to step away from Aanand L Rai's venture.

Yes, you heard it right. Apparently, Akshay was reached out to by some veterans who were affiliated to Ian Cardozo during the war. They raised questions regarding some events in his movie, due to which Akshay has decided to not be part of the project if there is any doubt.

"Some veterans from the unit that Major General Cardozo was attached with during the war reached out, putting major question marks on his version of the events. Akshay has utmost respect for the armed forces and does not want to associate with a story that may have a shadow of doubt," a source cited by Hindustan Times claimed. However, there is no official confirmation about Akshay Kumar's exit from the film, so far.

Surprisingly, this arrives several months after the Raksha Bandhan actor, declared that he will not appear in Hera Pheri 3. In a previous interview, Kumar had confessed that he chose to not be a part of the series any longer as he was unsatisfied with the script.

"Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see.

"That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can't do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out," he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.