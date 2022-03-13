New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri hit cinemas on March 11 and has been getting appreciation from everyone. On Sunday Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments declared 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free in their respective states The announcement was made by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Gujarat CMO tweeted in Gujarati, "Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to give tax exemption to the film 'The Kashmir Files' in the state."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, stating that the film needs to be watched by maximum number of people.

Movie #TheKashmirFiles is heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s.



This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 13, 2022

He further said that the film is a heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s.

Earlier, the Haryana government on Friday declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free in the state and directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie.

About The Kashmir Files: The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It depicts the harsh reality of Kashmiri Pandits who were tormented to leave their homes and flee. The film's cast stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

