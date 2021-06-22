Rhea took to her social media handle to share the picture of her childhood and spoke about 'flying' and 'weathering storm'. Scroll down to know more and see her pic.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty who recently posted a throwback picture with her dad on Father's Day, shared yet another photo of her as a child where she can be seen dressed in a white frock, crawling on the floor.

Rhea took to her official Instagram handle to share the picture as a story. Along with it she wrote, "I thought mom was teaching me to walk. Who knew I would learn to fly."

Apart from it, the actress also shared an inspiring quote post her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary. In another Insta story, she wrote, "And just like that.. She weathered the storm, for indeed it’s always darkest before the dawn."

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram stories here:

Recently, Rhea shared a picture wishing her father on Father's Day. She wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl My daddy strongest ! Love you papa Mishti."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

For a year, Rhea has been battling controversies as she has been accused of abetment of suicide and money laundering by late actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh.

The actor passed away on June 14, 2020 post which Rhea has been charged with a lot of cases. The high-profile death case of SSR is being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

And amidst the same, Rhea also has to spend a month in jail in regards to her connection in the drug case. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the film 'Chehre' along with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

The film was suppose to release earlier but is getting delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal