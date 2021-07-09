The picture was shared by Chaitanya Akkineni who is also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile, recently, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao decided to end their 15-yr-long marriage. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce broke their fans' hearts but at the same time people could not stop but gush over how the couple gracefully broke the news of their separation. As per the video shared by the two, they still decide to remain bonded and be on good terms with each other. Probably this friendship and mutual respect of the duo for one another is what reflects in their pictures too.

Yes, recently, South star Chaitanya Akkineni, who is making his Bollywood debut with Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, shared a picture of the couple from the sets of the film. In the picture, both Aamir and Kiran were seen posing and smiling together with the actor and another crew member. Also, the photo featured Aamir and Chaitanya wearing army uniforms as this was taken behind the scenes while they were shooting.

Chaitanya captioned his Instagram picture saying, “Grateful… #Bala #laalsinghchaddha @aamirkhanproductions.”

Take a look at Chaitanya Akkineni's Instagram post here:

Aren't they looking great together?

For the unversed, recently, Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao announced their separation and divorce publicly through social media. In their video, the couple spoke about remaining friends and taking care of their son Azad Rao Khan and their project Paani jointly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, currently, Aamir is working on Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and apart from Aamir, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal