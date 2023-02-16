After Christian Wedding, Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stanković Tie Knot As Per Hindu Traditions

A day after tying the knot in an intimate Christian ceremony, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and B-town diva Natasa Stanković exchanged vows as per Hindu traditions. The couple shared glimpses from their special day on their respective social media spaces and they looked nothing less than a dream.

Natasa looked adorable in a golden embellished lehenga which she paired with a red-coloured dupatta. She opted for a heavy kundan choker set with matching earrings and a mangtikka. On the other hand, Hardik looked regal in an ivory sherwani which he paired with beige-coloured juttis. Sharing the pictures on their Instagram handle, the duo wrote, "Now and forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The first pic shared by Natasa saw the duo laughing their hearts out as they tie the knot, the second one had Hardik excited to see his bride, while in the third pic, Natasa could be seen carrying a long veil, one of the pictures had the duo exchanging varmalas. For the pheras, Natasa opted to wear a red saree with a heavy blouse and the same jewellery which she wore with the lehenga.

On Tuesday, the couple tied the knot in as per Christian rituals, glimpses of which they shared on Instagram. Sharing the pics, Natasa wrote, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love." Take a look at the pics below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Natasa was dressed in a stunning white gown with lace accents and a lengthy train. She had her hair up in a bun and was wearing a pearl necklace. On the other hand, Hardik looked dapper in a black suit. The bridesmaids wore dresses with peach and champagne accents.