After 'Chennai Express' South Diva Priyamani To Do A Cameo Song In Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'| Here's What We Know

SOUTH Indian diva Priyamani will next be seen shaking a leg with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming release 'Jawan.' The actress will be seen in a special song with SRK, where the shooting of the song has already been completed. Routed to be the tout highlight of the film, the fans of both actors are highly excited.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani were last seen together on the big screen as the duo grooved to the song 'One Two Three Four' in Rohit Shetty's 2013 'Chennai Express' starring SRK and Deepika Padukone.

Grabbing over 1 million plus views on Youtube, the song was a dance hit. The song was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Hamsika Iyer, whereas the composition was done by Vishal and Shekhar. The upcoming film of Shah Rukh Khan will also feature Nayathara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Looking at the high anticipation of Shah Rukh Khan's fans, the team of 'Jawan' is keeping everything under wraps to continue the creation of buzz regarding the release of the film. Whereas, according to the reports of IndiaToday.in the 'Family Man' actress is all set for her special song appearance.

According to various reports, the song is going to be the highlight of SRK's upcoming release 'Jawan', where the whole song has been shot in a jail setup. As per the reports, the makers are ensuring the track is mounted on the largest scale establishing the buzz of the film before its release.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all prepped for his upcoming film 'Pathaan' directed by Sidharth Anand. The film is set to be released on January 25 and stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Apart from this, the actor will make a special appearance in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' and is also busy shooting his other project titled 'Dunki.'