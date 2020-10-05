After Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan resumes shoot of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'; netizens say, 'Radhe is back with full swag'
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan recently shared an update from his upcoming film Radhe and his fans are already excited for it. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor resumed shooting for the film after 6 and a half months.
On Sunday, Salman shared a picture in which he is dressed in a leather jacket that is paired with black jeans and his fans are claiming that this scene is from a song shoot. The print on his jacket reads, “Have faith in dust.” In the backdrop, a girl can be seen wearing a helmet and striking a pose on a bike. He captioned the picture as "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good," he added the hashtag #Radhe.
After this, the fans flooded the comment section and said that they are excited about the forthcoming film and can't wait for it
One of the fans commented that "#SalmanKhan resumes the shoot of much-awaited biggie #Radhe today. Here is the picture shared by him on Instagram. This picture in itself is a direct evidence that song is already chartbuster even before completion of the shoot
Make way for megastar @BeingSalmanKhan"
Another user wrote, "I know i m late but let me appreciate the Fact that even his Back Pose is more iconic than many stars..One must have smthng spcl nd that aura that he can make a topic trend with just1 Back pose pic..Btw what a still, @BeingSalmanKha FireFireHundred points symbol..All the positive vibes for Radhe.
The first poster of film Radhe was released in November 2019. In the poster, he was striking a pose and he was carrying a leather jacket and matching trousers.
Radhe is being helmed by Prabhu Deva, This is the third time when Salman and Prabhu Deva came together for a collaborative project. They have p[reviously worked in 2009 action-thriller Wanted and the 2019 action-comedy Dabangg 3.
