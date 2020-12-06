Adipurush is being helmed by Om Raut and the film stars Prabhas in the lead role as he is going to play the role of Lord Ram.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Following an uproar over his remarks on his upcoming epic Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan has issued an apology and said that he never intended to hurt anyone's feelings.

In his apology, the actor said he is "aware that some of his statements during an interview has caused controversy and hurt people’s sentiments" and he would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw his statements.

"Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness and Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," he said.

Recently, Saif, who will be next seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, had said that he will present the humane side of mythological character Raavan and 'justifying' his abduction of Sita. However, his comments were criticised by many, including BJP's Ram Kadam.

Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan's character says Ravan's abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan's humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified. — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) December 6, 2020

The BJP leader Ram Kadam who criticised Saif for his statement, in his tweet said, "Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan's character says Ravan's abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan's humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified."

Adipurush is being helmed by Om Raut and the film stars Prabhas in the lead role as he is going to play the role of Lord Ram. Meanwhile, there are also reports that are doing rounds that says that Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh have also been cast in Adipurush as Sita and Lakshman respectively. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma