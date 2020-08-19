The hashtag #ShameOnEktaKapoor was trending on Twitter since Wednesday morning after the OTT platform Zee5 launched a mental health awareness fund ‘Pavitra Rishta Fund’ but had no mention of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Producer-Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor released a statement on Wednesday, announcing that she has dissociated herself from the ‘Pavitra Rishta Fund’, a mental health awareness fund started by Zee network in the wake of public backlash famous producer faced on social media.

Pavitra Rishta was a popular TV serial, produced by Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, which aired between 2009 to 2014, with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Ankita Lokhande in lead roles. ZEE5's page on the Pavitra Rishta Fund was launched on July 14, which says that it is a mental health outreach programme.

Ekta Kapoor wrote on Twitter: "While I support the cause of mental health, I dssociate myself from the 'Pavitra Rishta Fund' till investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant's unfortunate death. I withdraw myself from this fund individually as of now, as it seems that there is more to this tragic incident. Like the most of this country, I would like the truth to come out."

Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails. pic.twitter.com/XGjiVEUZ1t — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) August 19, 2020

Sushant debuted in Mumbai’s entertainment world with Ekta Kapoor’s 2008-show ‘Kis Desh mein hai Meraa Dil’, and went on to become a popular TV star with ‘Pavitra Rishta’ on later. His final on-screen appearance was marked in Director Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ which got released on Disney-Hotstar last month.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court transferred the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the CBI. Late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by his family of abetting his suicide along with the accusations of transferring huge sums of money that allegedly drove him to suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his house in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.

