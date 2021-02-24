Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee played the lead opposite each other in Colours' Balika Vadhu which was one of the biggest shows of its time. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sasural Simar Ka 2 is all set to make a comeback on small screen after two years. Yes, the daily soap which successfully ran for almost 8 years is now ready to pop on your TV screens soon. And guess who will play the lead this time. No, we aren't talking about Dipika Kakar aka Simar's replacement but the male lead. Remember Balika Vadhu's little Jagdish/Jagiya? Well, as per reports from SpotboyE, he will be seen playing the key role in the upcoming season of the famous show. Although nothing has been confirmed from Avinash's side about the same.

Ironically his co-star from 'Balika Vadhu', Avika Gor had also worked in 'Sasural Simar Ka' where she played the role of Roli, Simar's sister. And if Avinash is too going to be a part of the daily soap then it will be two actors from Balika Vadhu to work in another show.

For the unversed, 'Sasural Simar Ka' was about a girl named Simar and her family. The show depicted how Simar and Roli hailing from the town of Vrindavan are married to Bharadwaj house's sons Prem and Siddhant respectively. The story later takes turns where Simar struggles to solve her household problems and protect her in-laws' house from all the evil.

Talking about the audience's response, the show was a big hit and grabbed the top TRPs but it also underwent slight criticism for its supernatural happenings like Simar taking rebirth as a housefly and more. Many people called these elements bizarre but a lot of fans even enjoyed watching them and found them entertaining.

Meanwhile, coming back to 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', the show is set to start airing from next month and as of now, the makers are yet to finalize many actors for the same.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal