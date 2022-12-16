  • News
After 'Avatar 2', 'Oppenheimer' Teaser Leaks Online; Reveals New Look Of Cillian Murphy's Character

Cillian Murphy-starrer film Oppenheimer's teaser has been leaked online which revealed the new look of the actor.

By Swati Singh
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 10:23 PM IST
Minute Read
Oppenheimer teaser leaked online (Image: Twitter)

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has been creating a buzz all across the globe for his upcoming much-anticipated film Oppenheimer. The film's teaser was exclusively played ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water premiere and it looks like it has leaked online.

Though the clip has now been removed in response to a report by the copyright owner, it showcased some fresh glimpses at the film, thereby revealing the all-new avatar of Cillian Murphy's titular character. The video star J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, as he detonates the world's first atomic bomb.

According to India TV, some of the important characters, including those played by Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. were also shown in the teaser.

The upcoming American biographical film Oppenheimer, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his work on the Manhattan Project, which produced the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 21, 2023, by Universal Pictures. It is Nolan's first film not to be distributed by Warner Bros.

