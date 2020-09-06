Earlier in the day, Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had announced on social media he has tested positive for the virus.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor informed ETimes on Sunday, adding that she is asymptomatic and self-quarantining at home in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had announced on social media he has tested positive for the virus.

“Yes, I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. I will bounce back healthier and stronger,” Malaika told the website.

The actor had recently resumed the shoot for her dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer with Terence Lewis, Bharti Singh and Geeta Kapoor. No further information is available on her ailment for now.

Earlier today, Kapoor had taken to social media to inform that he has tested positive for the virus, adding that he has isolated himself at his house at the advice of doctors and authorities.

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities, and will be under home quarantine," he said in an Instagram post.

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun," he added.





Several actors in the Bollywood -- including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai -- have tested positive for the deadly infection that has affected more than 4.10 million and claimed over 70,000 lives in India so far.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja